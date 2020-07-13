Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Youths in the South East geopolitical zone have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for the creation of a new police zonal command, Zone 13, in the region.

The youths operating, under the aegis of Association of Community Youth Leaders, in a statement by Osita Ozalagba, Chigozie Ajoku and Chukwudi Onyejekwe, president general, secretary and publicity secretary respectively, also commented Arthur Eze.

They said the new zonal command which would oversee security issues in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states would strengthening the existing security in the area and as such promote the growth of business and social activities.

The group added that the siting of the command in Ukpo, Dunukofia council of Anambra State was strategic in view of its central proximity to the three states and to some known dark spots in the state.