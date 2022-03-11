Mr Kim Young-Chae, the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, has assured that the cultural ties between his country and Nigeria would be strengthened.

Young-Chae stated this at a media parley during an Art Exhibition in Abuja on Thursday, as part of activities to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The Art Exhibition with the theme, “The Beauty of Nigeria”, was jointly organised by the Embassy, Nike Art Gallery and Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN).

Young-Chae said, “this is a collaboration between Nigeria and Korea. While we made our venue available for the exhibition, Nike Art Gallery and FEAAN contributed their works to make the collaboration complete.

“The purpose of this exhibition is to celebrate the International Day for Women by having partnership with Nigerian female artists. We also want people to relax and enjoy themselves in our garden.

“I want to revive normalcy in Abuja where there will be less restrictions. We want to boost and enhance cultural relationship with Nigeria, that is why we have this art exhibition,” Young-Chae said.

The Bayelsa Governor, Mr Douye Diri, said there is so much to collaborate between South Korea and Nigeria.

“We savour this relationship and friendship and that is why we decided to honour this invitation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa, we bring warm felicitation and greetings and pray that cultural relationship between Nigeria and South Korea would wax stronger,” Diri said.

Chief Nike Okundaye, the Proprietor of Nike Art Gallery, admonished participants and guests to always pass on their knowledge and skills to their children for sustainability of “our” culture.

“That way, skills and knowledge would be passed from generations to generations. I appreciate the Ambassador for bringing us together to celebrate.”

In the same vein, Dr Ngozi Akande, the past president of FEAAN, thanked the ambassador for the opportunity to collaborate.

She said that FEAAN is now 20 years old and admonished participants to patronise the works of the female artists.

The High point of the event was a traditional dance by Gbagyi women group and exhibition of art works by the female artists. (NAN)