South Korea will soon bring an outbreak of a deadly new strain of Coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in late December under control, allowing the country to refocus its energy on reviving the economy.

President Moon Jae-in said the country would refocus its energy on reviving the economy.

“COVID-19 will be terminated in South Korea before long,’’ Moon said, as quoted by Sputnik.

The president added that medical officials will diligently continue their work to control the spread of the outbreak, however called on lawmakers and business leaders to focus their attention on the economy.

“Now, it’s time for the government and business circles to join forces and revive the recovery trend of the economy,” Moon stated.

Moon, as part of efforts to give a boost to the economy, pledged to create more jobs through investment opportunities.

He also gave support to private firms by offering tax incentives and reforms to regulations.

Moon, speaking at the South Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital of Seoul, stated that quarantine methods enacted to contain the spread of the novel strain of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has stabilised the situation.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel strain of coronavirus increased rapidly, after medical health officials in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, refined their diagnostic criteria.

According to the latest official data, over 60,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,350 people.

A total of 28 cases have been confirmed in South Korea so far.