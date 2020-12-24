South Korean President Moon Jae-in has approved the appointment of a new minister of health and that of the interior, according to the presidency.

The two ministers successfully passed hearings to confirm their candidacies in parliament.

The new interior minister, Chun Hae-chul, was a former lawmaker from the ruling United Democratic Party.

A former head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Kwon Deok-cheol, is the new health minister.

Both ministers took up their duties on Thursday.

The changes in the posts were made as routine cabinet reshuffles. (ANI/Sputnik/NAN)