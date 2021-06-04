The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South Forum, Lagos, Chief Anthony Muzan Ekpelu, has commended the efforts of the founding fathers of PDP South-South Forum, Lagos, a socio-political organization, and thanked them for their foresight in making the formation of the group possible. He said, through the group, the people of the geo-political zone have established an identity for themselves that engenders unity, cooperation among members as well as political inclusion and relevance in Lagos and other South-West states.

He made this assertion during a meeting with the people of the zone in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, where he also called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to run for the presidency in 2023, to complete the eight years circle of the South-South’s slot for President. While commending the governors of the South-South for their developmental strides, he disclosed that the forum considers Wike a superlative performer and, therefore, have endorsed him for that position, even as they assured him of their support, if he accepts to contest.

In his speech on the occasion, the initiator and founder of South-South Forum in Lagos, Chief Philip Edebe, said he was motivated to bring together the people of the zone, having realized through his study that they formed the bulk of eligible voters that participated during the 1999 general election, which ensured victory for the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said that singular act and that foresight of his, along with other compatriots, galvanized the people, which later became a rallying point for their unity and mobilization and, ultimately, a winning streak for the PDP for years to come. He advised the present leadership to strive to achieve the aims and objectives of the group for the benefit of their people.

The Amuwo Odofin local council PDP chairman, Chief Jelili Akanni Alebiosu, thanked the group for being steadfast in the party, which he said ensured victory for them at all times, as in the case of the House of Representatives member representing Amuwo Odofin, controlled by PDP. He pledged allotment of positions and elective seats for the zone in the wards, local governments and state party structures.

Engr Engbi, who is the chairman of PDP South South forum in Amuwo Odofin thanked leaders of the zone for putting up the event and assured them that he will continue to mobilize, rally and encourage the people to always stand up for the cause of the zone, PDP and the nation at large,as he appealed to chief Anthony Muzan Ekpelu to carry the people along in his administration for the benefit of all. The chairman in his response stated that his administration has lined up people oriented programs that when implemented will transform the lifes of the people for good as well as protecting their interest in Lagos and the entire south west region.