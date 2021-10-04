From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

South-South governors are currently in a closed meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Among the governors were Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and host, Nyesom Wike (Wike).

Absent at the meeting was the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

They have been at the meeting for about an hour. They outcome of the meeting is not yet known.

Details later…………..

