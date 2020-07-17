Paul Osuyi, Asaba an Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governors of the South-South region have backed forensic audit of NDDC.

They expressed confidence that the audit would serve to put the NDDC on a sound corporate governance footing and reposition it to better deliver on its mandate.

The governors under the aegis of South-South Governors’ Forum also condemned the alleged attempted abduction of Nunieh and deplored the crisis rocking the NDDC.

In a statement by chairman of the forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the governors also gave full backing to the ongoing investigation of the commission by the Senate.

Other governors on the forum include Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Diri Douye (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

The statement said the forum believed “the Senate is operating within its oversight functions through the ad-hoc committee set up for that purpose.

“It behoves us to respect the Senate oversight function and allow it to discharge this responsibility in a fair, transparent and equitable manner.

“The South-South Governors are desirous to see an NDDC that is fully alive and responsive to its mandate of accelerating infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region and enhancing the general living conditions of our people. Hence, we will not hesitate to give our unqualified support to any policy initiative that will make this a reality.

“The forum wishes to advise the combatants in the current crisis in the NDDC to refrain from utterances and actions that will breach the peace and security of the region.”

In its reaction, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) also berated security operatives for barricading Nunieh’s residence

Vice Chairman of MOSOP National Transition Council, Prince Biira, said there was ill-motive behind the early morning siege at Nunieh’s residence by police officers and it was unacceptable.

“It is a pity what is happening in NDDC. The agency is meant to develop the Niger Delta. Unfortunately, what is going on is sad to every human being of conscience.

“We noted that she ought to have travelled today and appear before the House of Representatives Committee that is probing the corruption that is going on in NDDC. She is at liberty to appear before the committee and nobody should stop that.

“Our position is that she is a law-abiding citizen; and police as an institution, should carry out their duty professionally. Police should act within the contest of the law. Any unprofessional activity by the police is condemned”, MOSOP reiterated.