From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, South-South Legacy Group‎, has condemned the violence and killings that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state and across the country, declaring that the turn of event was unacceptable.

‎The group, committed to the continued peaceful co-existence, growth and development of states in the South-South region and the country, in a statement signed by Osagie Aiguobasinwin and Hon. Camilus Okosun, said it supported the peaceful protest and the organizers’ initial five-point demand which the Federal Government quickly accepted.

‎It, however, faulted the #EndSARS protest organizers for failing to key into government’s acceptance to deal with the issues to commence negotiation, an oversight the group said led to hijack of the protest on Monday by criminal elements who unleashed terror on innocent people of Edo State.

“The government did responded to the initial 5point demands all within five days. On records, there has never been anytime a government responded to matters this prompt. This prompt response from government is actually a plus to the organizers of the protest to have gotten a prompt attention faster than they could have imagined.

“There is no denying the fact that the State of the Nation, politically and economically does not put smiles on the faces of the people at this point in time which may have justified the upward review of the 5point demands to accommodate issues like light and fuel pump price, corruption, among many others.

“The point that may have been left out for consideration by the organizers of the #ENDSARS protest is the inability to quickly know that for the federal government to have quickly acceded to their demands, is an indication for dialogue, even when the peaceful protest is still ongoing. Don’t forget that no war ever ended on the battlefield, rather issues are negotiated in the interest of peace, Concord and development, which one has expected the organizers to have keyed into to press home their other points.

“We watched live on ground, on social media and other platforms where our daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers were robbed of their valuables and raped. We also saw footages of our innocent youths, brothers and fathers who were also subjected to dehumanizing agony by the same percieved youths who said they will defend them against percieved oppression from government.

“It is more heart breaking and unacceptable to us as a people for anyone to turn the rein of terror against our people. We will not accept this and Edo, as well as the other South-South states’ people both at home, across Nigeria and in diaspora should stand up in unison to condemn the criminal invasion, destruction and setting ablaze of five police stations in Benin, as well as attacks on media houses like the DAAR Communications’ AIT Benin Center and Vibes FM Radio station, among other institutions.

“We should stand up to condemn the invasion of the two correctional facilities in Benin as well as releasing of inmates into the society. These hoodlums made away with ammunition and other firearms. You will want to ask for what intention would it be put into if not for criminality”, the group said.

Besides, it added “that the actions of the miscreants who hid under the aeges of #ENDSARS protest on Monday in Benin City is unacceptable, barbaric, lawless, inhumane, and a far cry from the reason, principle and philosophy of the #ENDSARS agitation”.

It stated that the Monday outing has diminished the little gains of the #ENDSARS in Edo State and other states, as the people felt so betrayed.

The group while urging the Miilitary and other security agencies to support Edo and other South-South states to checkmate the activities of hoooodlums, commended the Edo State Government for declaring a curfew, even as it called on the government to enforcement the curfew and get the miscreants arrested.