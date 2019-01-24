The only thing that is obvious about a partisan’s strategy is in its murkiness. Perhaps, that is in the lore that the very nature of strategy is disguise. In other words, the best strategy is that of ambush, if one can trigger or magic it.

Luckily, the battles of politics, sports or wars are not one-way streets. There are partisans on all sides. And also there are historians and lay scholars like us as audience. To survive or even to understand the game, the first duty of the parties in matter of strategy is to cut through the deceits of competitors’ gestures, and uncover the true formations he is hiding.

As we write, the designed plot of the APC Federal Government is to ambush the South-South geopolitical zone and win their states by structured electoral rigging. The fact of this strategy may sound exotic to many, but that is what a studied examination of the watermarks of the Federal Government moves reveal. For reasons of space, we will concentrate on Akwa Ibom as a bellwether state of the zone.

We may state as follows. Counting on votes and the peoples approval, the PDP government led by Udom Emmanuel has all but won the 2019 election. And this will be by a predictable landslide. The fact of this is predicated on the many successes of the Emmanuel administration. Central to these successes are Emmanuel’s massive state-wide industrialisation and thus matching employments and entrepreneurial opportunities for Akwa Ibomites.

Yet, despite the likelihood of the sitting PDP government landslide, the APC and her Federal cohorts have perfected a strategy to literally capture the South-South. And this, is to be against the will of the peoples and their votes. The point is that the indications to this plot, though hidden are clear on investigation.

1. A former governor and sitting senator was apt in his choice of words. Akwa Ibom State he boasted will be for APC what Poland was for the Nazis. That is, he will be leading other internal quislings to hand over rich Poland, sorry Akwa Ibom, to be routed and seized by APC Federal forces. And this will be as it was with Poland, via concocted dramas and incidents.

2. To dramatise their intentions, just like the Nazis, the APC are staging incidents. Very remarkable for the nation, is the disgraceful airport ‘’incident’’ when the First Lady visited. Luckily the sense of civilisation of the incumbents outsmarted the thuggish ways of the stagecraft invaders.

3. Rumors are rife that the police and DSS commands in Akwa Ibom State [and across the South-South] are to be changed. The purpose is to bag in compliant “security personnel” to help manufacture votes and results. And these police and DSS personnel are, like as was the case in Lagos, personal security aides of the outgoing senator and former governor. Luckily, the current Inspector-General of Police has thwarted their deadly plans, at least in Lagos. The IGP might just as well look into the ensuing South-South design, if he is to be believed in these things.

4. Next, amid high voter turnout expectations, President Muhammadu Buhari visited Uyo to flag-off his South-South campaign. And it turned out the presidential expectations were wild and uncircumcised. And candidate Buhari was confronted live and direct by his dismal, almost nonexistent, acceptance by the South-South peoples generally, and Akwa Ibom peoples specifically. In the words of a disappointed APC lady, President Buhari’s outing was worse than a village rally. The other reasons, other than non-acceptance, on why the presidential rally failed miserably, despite millions spent, should not trouble us. For example, the whispers that it was a “political business” by certain homegrown APC operators should not trouble us. The fact is that the rally failed and collapsed on its non-acceptance.

5. Wisdom dictates that no APC persons should protest. This is because the proof of the failure of the South-South presidential rally has been fully authenticated by the APC, even if by default. What followed is that after the dismal South-South presidential rally, Engineer Joe Igbokwe took over from there.

6. Now, Igbokwe is apparently a distant third party operative and even minion in the matter. But that is a disguise. Igbokwe is actually one of the monkey paws or proxies for a big masquerade, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Igbokwe is as imbedded in the Tinubu ecosystem as venom is in the adder snake. And this has been so for a thousand days or years, or anything in between.

7. Of course, Tinubu, as this column predicted, has emerged as the tiger Buhari will be riding to his second term. [https://www.sunnewsonline.com/come-2019-tinubu-will-be-the-tiger/]. Thus Tinubu is not only an enforcer of sorts, more importantly, he is the chief strategist and brain box of the whole Buhari second term gambit. And Joe Igbokwe is imbedded in Tinubu.

8. In other words, it is now “mathematically proven” that Joe Igbokwe is working in a line of command and structure that runs directly from the presidency. That is, the presidency is Igbokwe’s watermark master. Tinubu is the watermarked roll of papers and instructions.

9. So, what about Joe Igbokwe? Ok, let us quote a testimonial on him on the matter in issue: “Two images shared by Joe Igbokwe, the Lagos State All Progressives Congress publicity secretary, to show a massive turnout at the party’s campaign rally in Uyo are fake and deceptive…. Igbokwe, in a bid to show off the massive turnout at the campaign, uploaded some pictures showing massive crowd at a stadium…with the caption “SOUTH SOUTH MAKES HISTORY. I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS”.

“The Guardian can report that the two images are not only phoney but have also been miscontextualised as one of the pictures does not relate to a political rally or even Nigeria. Our findings showed that the first image was taken on August 29, 2007, showing a Spanish La Liga club, Barcelona, stadium.’’ https://guardian.ng/news/apc-spokesman-posts-fake-pictures-to-show-partys-campaign-rally/

In other words, the phoney posting Igbokwe was inflicting on the world was as was authorised and approved by his retainers at the presidency. That is, the presidency it may safely be said, posted the Joe Igbokwe fake news pictures and scam, by proxy. And this is particularly so since the same presidency has failed to sanction Igbokwe or disassociate whatever remains of its tarred images from the rot of Igbokwe style forgery, infringement of copyrights and the criminal act off passing another’s works as yours.

10. Next, the matter gets curious. And as the now largely disinherited senator reminds us, what is at play is a repeat of the Nazis strategy at Poland. And what did the Nazis do? They staged a list of stunt and dramatic events in Poland, a prized and to be captured territory. Next, the Nazis against international and civilized norms invaded Poland.

11. Currently the list of these Polish style ‘’incidents’’ in Akwa Ibom and the larger South-South is growing. There was the airport incident, the invasion of a private compound in Uyo for APC rally against the owners wish and sanctity of property, and the humiliation of the CJN etc. And just lately and scandalously, the incontinent forgery and ‘’passing off of another’s masterpiece as us’’ by Igbokwe on the instructions of Abuja.

12. The game like the Nazis is two pronged. First, it is to engineer and manufacture a feint peoples revolt and claim that the peoples are against their leaders in the South-South generally and Akwa Ibom specifically. And in deploying and using the Police, sorry their Police and DSS, every mayhem will be reported and ‘’incidented’’ by security operatives as a peoples revolt against the government. The APC runs the police and other security umbrellas like a private serfdom. Second, the fictive La Liga size rally, as was manufactured by Igbokwe will be used in evidence of overwhelming acceptance of Buhari by the South-Southerners as the new sheriff, who comes to seize their oil and other resources. Third, when finally the election is rigged the first two incidences and forgeries will be used as evidence we ‘’ won on the ground’’ by APC and the presidency.

13. However, what saved the day is the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel, but above all the miracle of Information and Communications Technology, ICT.

14. Just imagine the scenario, if ICT had not developed to the stage it is today. What would have happened is that after the “federal forces” have rigged the elections against the will and votes of the Akwa Ibom and other South-South peoples, then the following. They, like the Nazis and Hitler will be arguing that there were local revolts – albeit manufactured – against Udom and the people invited APC to invade just as the Nazis claimed their invasion of Czechoslovakia, another territory, was on invitation. And by the Igbokwe manufactured evidence of the La Liga football crowd that thronged to worship Buhari play politics in Uyo, APC will claim ‘’we told you, Buhari is loved in Akwa Ibom as as the sands love the desert.’’

15. But thanks to ICT, all that is gone. The Guardian and the world caught the presidency and its agents and agents provocateur at their own frauds, shameless frauds.

17. The conclusion of the matter is that if the elections come and the PDP and Emmanuel do not win by landslide, let it be known that the APC has rigged the elections. The point is sore, the APC in Akwa Ibom State and the South-South is so unacceptable that the APC and the presidency have to take recourse to impersonation, to forgery, and to passing off. It is this tragicomic.