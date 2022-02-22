Forum of members of State Houses of Assembly in the South South zone of the country, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for presidency in 2023.

The legislators declared the support of the zone in Calabar, a few days after APC legislators from all zones declared their support for the governor and also passed a vote of confidence in the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Rising from its extraordinary meeting in Calabar, capital of Cross River, yesterday, the forum said it would be the best decision for the leadership of APC to zone the presidency to the North Central in the spirit of fairness and justice.

The legislators, elected by the people of Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states, agreed that the North Central had been marginalised since the nation gained independence, adding that allowing it to produce the next president would be fair.

The lawmakers commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his purposeful leadership and also eulogised Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for promptly connecting the state to the centre and for being the first in the South South geopolitical zone.

They passed a vote of confidence in the Buni-led caretaker committee, pointing out that it had helped in no small way to grow the party and attract eminent Nigerians into its folds.

Part of the communique issued by the forum read: “That we have painstakingly brainstormed on the political developments in APC, vis-a-vis the need for Nigeria to chart a course to a more secure and prosperous country and, therefore, decided to throw our weight behind the presidential bid of the Governor Bello.

“That we acknowledge that Governor Bello has, against all odds, forged ahead in his quest for the office of the president in 2023, and therefore, thank him for his tenacity.

“We assure him of our support. The meeting also agreed to call on the leadership of APC to zone the presidency to the North.”