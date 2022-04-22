From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Youths from the South-South and South East geo-political zones have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Governor Alh Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, saying that Nigeria needs a youthful president at this crucial stage of our development.

The youths who converged in Calabar for a town hall meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello, represented by the national Coordinator of Rescue Nigeria Mission, Abdulahi Shaibu Damad, said Bello represents the face of new generation leaders who have been yearning for political space.

The youths, under the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) from Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Cross River and Ebonyi chapters, said youths have been deprived for too long even as most leaders had occupied leadership positions right from their youthful age, adding that 2023 is a date with history and only Bello can change the political narratives.

In his address, the South-South Mobilisation Officer for Rescue Nigeria Mission, Prof Raphael Offiong, said: “We have always been ruled by our elders, we are not against them, but we need a post civil war leader, Yahaya Bello is an epitome of domestication.

“GYB has no foreign based Bank account, all his children are schooling in Nigeria. He is the first and only governor who has a non-indogenous cabinet. We are doing this because we want a young person to lead Nigeria,” the university don stated.

Speaking at the event also, the Cross River State chapter chairman of NYCN, Comrade Dan Obo, said:”On behalf of us in Cross River, we will not have a choice than to take part. Try as much as you can, when you become president, carry our youths along. As for us young people in Cross River, the future we want is now, it is true that Nigerians are suffering, so we need to get Nigeria working again.”

Speaking on behalf of Sotu-East zone, the Enugu state chairman of NYCN, Iqwe Eze, said: “We have seen a man who’s zeal and commitment differs, he believes in the youths. We should give Governor Yahaya Bello all the support he needs. We should vote for Bello, promote the youths. And on behalf of the South-East, we stand for the youths, through Yahaya Bello,” he affirmed.

On his part, Soliman Isogo, the NYCN Deputy Chairman for South-South said: “You only give what you have. Let me say, as a leader of the south south youths, Yahaya Bello, is experienced enough in his Youth inclusive governance, the youths of south south are very much with him.”

Commending the people of the two zones for their bold initiative, Damad stated that nothing within the law will stop us from taking Yahaya Bello to Asu Rock in 2023, because we know our country will grow to prosperity.

He added that Alh Bello’s government is about all inclusiveness because it has more than 17 levels of engagements where the president has already structured a well established platform that the African continent has never seen before just as the South-East and South-South will form a government that they will be part of before, during and after the elections.

“There is a unique platform that comes along with Yahaya Bello’s aspiration with all his ideology. We designed and developed a technology that is already on the android play store called RENMIS mobile application. All the youths are expected to go there and download, register and have a unique identification number that will be used for all the empowerment.

“The application would also be used side by side with the model of apprenticeship we have borrowed from the Igbo culture to help us solve Nigeria problems. This is important because by 2027, we will be about 400 million people by population. Yahaya Bello, has 14.3 billion youth support for his candidacy, we are going to rescue this nation only if we come together”, he said.