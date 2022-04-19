From Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DESBAT 2023), has urged Delta indigenes regardless of political, ethnic and religious background to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition because of the positive and progressive impact his administration would have on the South-South.

The Delta patron of the group, Tunde Okorodudu, who spoke at the inauguration of the Delta State Executive and the 25 Local Government areas Coordinators in Warri at the weekend, noted that Tinubu’s development blueprints captured the entire zones in the country based on their peculiarities.

He stated that Tinubu’s vast experience as the only man standing from the 1999 set of governors and still relevant even to date has placed him at a better advantage to understand the issue of every region and how it can be tackled effectively for a better result.

According to him, ‘Tinubu’s political experience had placed him in a good situation to appreciate the problems and dynamics of every region and that can also be attributed to the fact that all his students from the Bourdillon University in Lagos are today holding key offices in Nigeria and they are all doing perfectly well.

‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not only believe in building infrastructures, he believes in building people who in turn are well-positioned to build bridges across the nation for the purpose of development and well being of their people.’

Also speaking Comrade Wasiu Gbadamosi, a prominent leader of the DESBAT 2023 support group, described Asiwaju as a man of vision, passion and action. A man with a greater understanding of how to transform people, a man with a listening ear to everyone and with the rare attribute of being proactive at every point of any critical issue.

‘With a man like Asiwaju in the saddle, Nigerians can be better assured of workable solutions to the very many problems confronting the nation today.

‘Asiwaju’s contact and reach transcend the length and breadth of the nation and he knows who to call in every region to get the job done.’

In a similar response, Goodnews Otoro said there can never be a better time other than now for ‘Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be in charge of piloting the affairs of the nation other than now considering the level present precarious state we are present both in terms of insecurity and economic hardship.

‘At this moment, the country needs a man with great intellectual ability, a sound understanding of both local and international businesses as well as the wide reach and contact to make things start working”, he stated.

Yalaju Oritseweyimi, one of the Warri South Coordinator of DESBAT, noted that the name of Asiwaju Tinubu is now a household name and that he was a result of the role he played to protect democracy during the military era and had been very consistent in that course even till today.

‘In the person of Asiwaju Tinubu, we the youths are beginning to appreciate consistency in leadership. We have to realise that what we need to move the nation forward is a man with his kind of vision and mission for the growth of this nation.’

In his own reaction, Comrade Paul Nnaji Nwaimo, said the Igbos in Delta are solidly behind Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency as they have come to realise that what the nation needs right now is a destabilised leader whose antecedent had proven his love and loyalty for the Igbos.

‘As the Governor of Lagos State, the Igbos were at home and well treated during Asiwaju’s tenure. They were accorded their due recognition and worth as Nigerians and that is one of the things Asiwaju has remained the best choice for the Ndigbo in 2023,’ he concluded.