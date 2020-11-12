Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said states in the South-South region were united in the quest for restructuring of the country.

Okowa stated this during his quarterly interaction with journalists in Asaba.

He said there was need to restructure the country to pave the way for the devolution of more powers to states and local governments.

Okowa, who is chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum,Nigeria is not making progress as it ought to because the issues of restructuring and resource control are yet to be addressed.

He disclosed that restructuring and resource control as well as security would form a major plank of the discussion at a meeting between a Presidential delegation and leaders of the South-South billed for Port Harcourt on Friday.

“The South-South Governors have been in the forefront for the devolution of power to states and local governments.

“Restructuring, resource control and security of the country, especially in the Niger Delta will be a major topic of discussion at the Presidential parley coming up in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Gold deposit in Zamfara and the decision by the state government to control the resource, the governor said that there were Acts of the National Assembly that dealt with oil production and solid minerals.

On complaints from oil producing communities, he said there was an ongoing process to ensure that what got to the communities became statutory and enshrined in the Constitution or in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Okowa said that governors in the South-South were doing well in managing the 13 per cent Derivation fund to their states.