The meeting was truncated at the peak of the ceremony after delegates from across the South-South geopolitical zone had already sited.

Breaking the news of the postponement, Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare, Edo State, Dr. Erhabor Julie, said the postponement was not the Edo State governor’s making, adding that the successes recorded thus far were as a result of his determined efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19 spread in the state.

“I bring you greeting message from our Excellency, our dynamic governor, Godwin Obaseki. He expressed his displeasure in this unfolding event.

“This is the third time the South-South zonal town hall meeting is being postponed and it is done by the national.

“He wants you to know that it has nothing to do with Edo State. It is not a decision from the state.

“However, we recognize distinguished personalities and we appreciate you for coming.

“Now, we must not fail to tell this house the gains of COVID-19 response in Edo State.

“We have built a very strong and coordinated COVID-19 response in the state under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We have successfully screened over 550,000 Edo residents, conducted over 56,500 PCR test in the state.

“We have also identified 4,910 COVID-19 cases and we have treated and discharged 4,725 cases”, she said.

Dr. Erhabor called on the citizens not to loose their guard on observing the COVID-19 guidelines protocols even when the state has not recorded any active case.

“For the past one month, we have not recorded any active case that is because we have a coordinated team.

“So far, we have vaccinated over 35,000 persons for the first dose.

“The second dose is also ongoing and we have vaccinated over 20,000.

“We encourage our people to come out enmasse to get vaccinated, the vaccine is safe”, she said.

Notwithstanding, the reason for the cancellation of the South South COVID-19 town hall meeting could not be ascertained at press time.