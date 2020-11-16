Chukwudi Nweje

South Sudan has put off the possibility of formation of states and local governments until after the proposed visit of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to the country in January 2021.

A senior South Sudan government official involved in the power-sharing negotiations is quoted in The Sudan Post, the country’s national daily, to have said President Salva Kiir Mayardit would not authorise the formation of local governments in the country before Prophet Joshua’s planned visit, even if the parties completed the requisite nomination process.

“The president does not intend to authorise the formation of states and local governments in 2020. TB Joshua will visit this country in January, and after this, the local governments will be formed,” the official said.

The January 2021 visit will not be Prophet Joshua first visit to South Sudan, where he is reputed to have played a vital role in ending the civil war which ravaged South Sudan since 2013 following a fall-out between President Mayardit and his vice, Riek Machar.

President Mayardit personally received Prophet Joshua during his visit to the East African nation in November 2019, where he led the President and government officials in prayer for peace.