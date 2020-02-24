Former rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as South Sudan’s first vice president at the weekend as part of a unity government with his former adversary President Salva Kiir, a tentative step toward peace after years of civil war ravaged the oil-rich yet impoverished nation.

Three other vice presidents ranking below Machar were also sworn in at the ceremony. The cabinet was dissolved on Friday but new appointments were not announced. Kiir expressed optimism at the ceremony, despite huge challenges: former fighters have still not been integrated into a single security force, more than half of South Sudan’s citizens depend on food aid, and extreme corruption is rampant.

Kiir and Machar had twice pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity after signing a peace accord in 2018.

The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Fighting was characterized by ethnic cleansing and extreme sexual violence on all sides.

At the weekend, officials promised those times were over. Machar looked dapper in a suit and red tie as he stood next to his wife Angelina Teny and took the oath of office in front of Kiir. Afterwards, Machar shook Kiir’s hand, smiled and hugged the president.

“This action signifies the end to the war,” Kiir told the gathering of dignitaries and journalists. “Peace has come and it has come to stay … My brother Dr. Machar and I are now partners in the peace agreement.”

“I want to assure you (the people of South Sudan) that we will work collectively to end your long suffering,” Machar said at the ceremony.

It was unclear until Thursday, when the two men issued a statement, whether the unity government would even be formed this week.