Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

South West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the family of Abba Kyari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the chief of staff to the president.

In a statement yesterday by the Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, the party regretted the vacuum created by Kyari’s death.

“Kyari brought dignity and candour into the office of the chief of staff. He took bullets for the government with perfect equanimity, smiles and calmness. He was loyalty personified. He served the president and the nation in a manner no chief of staff has ever done. In fact, Kyari is arguably the longest serving chief of staff to a president in the civilian administrations, spending five years in office.

“He was a stabilising factor in the presidency and our party has benefitted immensely from his wealth of experience and exemplary leadership at critical moments.

“The prayers of the entire South West APC leaders and members go to the family he left behind and President Buhari. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them at this time,” Oladapo said.