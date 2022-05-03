By Chinelo Obogo

Worried by the increasing number of presidential aspirants from the South West, two former governors, Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba have convened a meeting in Lagos on Friday, May 6, where the aspirants are expected to close ranks in preparation of forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

This comes as the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu warned the party to ensure it zones the presidency to the South or risk losing the election in 2023.

A report by Western Post reveals that those invited to the meeting which would take place at Lagos State Government House in Marina are APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others who were invited are Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the deputy senate leader, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, the APC governors in the South West and other stakeholders.

The purpose of the meeting is to to prune down the number of aspirants so that the South West does not lose out of the presidential ticket of APC.

The stakeholders believe that the South West sacrificed most for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket.

A source told the publication that South West APC leaders are worried that if the zone does not get its act together, it may lose the presidential ticket to the South South or the South East. The source also expressed worry that four of the aspirants are from the same ‘political family’.

The conveners of the meeting are said to be also concerned about the possible outcome because of the tension brewing between the camps of Tinubu and Osibanjo.

Osoba confirmed the meeting in Paris, France on Tuesday afternoon, saying the meeting was designed to bring peace in the South West.