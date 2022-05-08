By Joe Apu

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida has expressed joy over the unveiling and launch of the South West Basketball Association.

Kida, who was present at the official launch of the logo said he is proud that the South West with Olumide Oyedeji is setting the pace and carrying the ideology of the NBBF in getting the zones to do more in terms of activities instead of everyone waiting for the federation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The event witnessed Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo all in agreement to launch the South West Basketball Association and had their representatives present at the ceremony.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The initiative which has been in the pipeline for a while was actualised under the leadership of former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji – the South West zonal representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The event also had in attendance chairmen and vice chairmen from the six states and stakeholders from the zone. Those who could not come sent a representative to show their commitment.

In the words of the NBBF president, “this latest initiative is just in line with National Sports policy where sports development is from bottom to top.