The South West Basketball Zone under Olumide Oyedeji has concluded plans to hold the Secondary School Basketball Championship for boys and girls to kickstart a series of events in the zone.

The event is targeted at the secondary schools in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States with registration already underway under the direct supervision of the various state basketball associations.

The competition will commence in Ekiti State between May 16 and 17 before moving to Ondo on May 17 and 18.

It will be the turn of secondary schools in Osun State on the May 18 and 19 before Oyo State secondary school on May 19 and 20.

Ogun State will follow closely on May 20 and 21 before the train stops in Lagos on May 24 and 25.