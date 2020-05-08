Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West Governors’ Forum has inaugurated the Board of O’dua Investment Limited.

This, according to the chairman, South West Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu was the thrust of a virtual meeting held yesterday by the six Governors.

At the meeting presided over by Akeredolu, it was gathered that the Goveenors also deliberated on issues affecting the region.

The new board is headed by Dr Olusegun Aina from Osun State while the members are Mr. Segun Olujobi (Ekiti), Dr. Tola Kasali (Lagos), Chief Bimbo Ashiru (Ogun), Chief Segun Ojo (Ondo) and Mr Seeni Adio (Oyo)

The Governors who expressed confidence in the individual capabilities of the board members, said, the choices were made after a careful consideration of their wealth of experience, integrity and deep knowledge of business environment.

The Governors charged the new board members to reposition and restructure the Organization in order to foster a robust, transparent, accountable and forward-looking tradition that will engender enviable productivity deserving of a regional heritage.