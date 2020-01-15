Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday declared that the six Governors of the region have resolved to pursue the newly introduced regional security outfit “operation Amotekun” with vigour despite the federal government’s declaration that it is illegal.

Akeredolu said despite the Federal Government’s position on the new security outfit, the six states of the South West would continue with it.

He said “the Governors in the South West are prepared to pursue operation Amotekun to a logical conclusion notwithstanding the federal government’s position on it.”

Governor Akeredolu who spoke at the laying of wreath for the fallen soldiers during the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance day celebration in Akure said the new security outfit will go a long way at preventing crime in the region.

Akeredolu said Governors in the region are committed to the success of Operation Amotekun, adding that “we are sure that this new outfit will check incidences of banditry, kidnapping, Farmers and Herders clashes

among other vices.”

The Governor who said Operation Amotekun is not a para-military outfit, noted that the introduction of the security outfit was to compliment the efforts of other security agencies.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Taiwo Oluga has declared that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Ibrahim Malami goofed by declaring Operation Amotekun illegal.

Oluga told Daily Sun that “it is an abuse of office for Malami to declare the new security outfit illegal, knowing full well that there is security threat in the country.”

“If the Civilian JTF is not illegal, how come Operation Amotekun is illegal? Is Malami saying that individuals cannot protect themselves? Is Malami saying that as Nigerians we are not entitled to personal security outfits? With all respect to his office, I like to say that the statement credited to the Minister of Justice was an abuse of

office and I have no apology for saying this,” she said.