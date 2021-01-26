The Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MICBAN) have agreed to prohibit night grazing and illegal occupation of forest reserves in the Southwest region of Nigeria.

In a communique at the end of a security meeting between the governors, MACBAN and heads of security agencies on Monday in Akure, it was also resolved that grazing by under-aged herders was prohibited.

The governors in attendance at the meeting included Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

Others were Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former deputy governor of Osun, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Kayode Fayemi, who read the communique, said that free range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between farmers and herders.

Fayemi urged MACBAN to embrace and be committed to modern breeding process by creating grazing reserves and practice ranching to prevent cattle roaming about.