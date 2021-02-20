From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A crucial security meeting involving the Presidency, South-West governors, traditional rulers, the Nigeria Police Force and partner security agencies have commenced in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, aimed at finding lasting solutions to Nigeria’s current internal security crisis.

The meeting, which will be hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, is expected to be held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Treasury Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun have arrived for the security meeting.

Traditional rulers that have also arrived at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan include the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I; Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Olugbon of Orile-Igbo, Oba Francis Alao.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is being represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of South West, David Folawiyo. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, is also at the meeting.

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, is still being expected at the meeting. But it could not be confirmed whether he is being represented at the meeting. Also, ll as the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

Ondo State Governor Akeredolu is expected to brief the press after the closed-door meeting, which commenced at 3:10 pm.