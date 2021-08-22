By Chinelo Obogo

South West Women Arise for Nigeria (SWWAFON), has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for appointing more women into his cabinet.

The group said the Governor deserved commendation for demonstrating through his appointments, that when women hold strategic positions in government, the society is the better for it.

In a communique read at the end of the second ‘One Nigeria’ Conference of SWWAFON, held in Akure, Ondo State at the weekend and jointly signed by the group’s President, Dr. Hannatu Adeeko, and Co-convener, Mrs. Bolanle Idowu, the group said Bello’s inclusion of women in strategic positions in his cabinet and across the Kogi State Local Government Areas, is already producing good results in major sectors of the state.

“Where women are put to good and strategic use, peace and growth are the results. The result is showing in all aspects of governance in the state, including security, education, agriculture and other sectors.

“He is the first governor ever to appoint a female Aide de Camp in the history of Nigeria. The Secretary to the State Government is also a woman and more importantly to add is the fact that all the Vice Chairmen of the local governments in the state are women, among other key appointments.

“This is why we are saying that the problem of Nigeria is not about political parties but about the person who can do the job and take us out of the quagmire,” SWWAFON said.

The women called for peace in the land, saying, “We as women must come in and prevail on our husbands, on our children, to toe the path of peace and not allow agents of destruction use them to cause greater destruction in Nigeria.

“We must be the voices of reason across our families, offices, communities and wherever we find ourselves to drum it into the ears of the people that war is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“It is our sincere desire that this quest be sustained and that it yields the desired fruits across the land.”