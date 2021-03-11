From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to ensure safety of life and property in Nigeria, leaders of the Yoruba nation are billed to meet in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, on March 17 with a view to finding lasting solutions to the country’s security challenges.

The meeting to be held under the aegis of Pan Yoruba Congress is slated for Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The congress’ committee chairman, Sola Lawal, in a statement in Ibadan said dignitaries from all walks of life are expected grace the meeting, including traditional, political, religious, business and social leaders.

The event, according to him, would set the agenda for comprehensive safety and security of the South West.

The South West, in the recent past, has been caught in the web of security issues such as kidnapping for money and rituals, killings, rape, destruction of farmlands, among others.

“Everything is set for the historic gathering.The Pan Yoruba Congress is about our unity as a race. It is about our destiny, our stake in securing the South West and making our region safe for all and sundry,” Lawal said.