From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The South West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose over his decision and that of his Eddy Olafeso group to unite aggrieved party men and women in the region, and for prevailing on Dr Eddy Olafeso and other candidates that contested in the just concluded PDP South West Congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from challenging the outcome of the congress in court.

The party’s zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, in a press release he signed on Saturday and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, praised the ex-Governor Fayose for his maturity by yielding to calls and appeals from PDP stakeholders.

‘The outcome of the meeting held by the Fayose group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone,’ Atofarati said.

He stated that the decision of the Fayose group to join forces with the Governor Seyi Makinde and Taofeek Arapaja-led South West leadership is a welcome development that will further help rebuild the opposition party.

Atofarati also expressed the appreciation of the Arapaja-led South West Executives of the PDP to the Fayose group which had stressed and affirmed after its Abeokuta meeting held on Friday ‘that none of its candidates will go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of the PDP and that of Nigerians is the APC,’ in which they said they will rather prefer to join hands and work together to rescue the people from the misgovernance of the APC instead of embarking on internal bickerings over the PDP South West Zonal Congress already held and concluded peacefully.

The PDP South West spokesperson also encouraged and counselled members to brace up to the challenges ahead of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections holding in 2022 as well as the 2023 general elections. He urged the PDP faithful in the zone to redouble their efforts towards ensuring they restore sanity to governance in the country.

He also called on the PDP family members to take advantage of the mis-governance of the APC and the Buhari administration in the area of security and economy to stage a quick come back to power at both states and federal levels.