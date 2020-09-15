Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke, has said the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is the most suitable person to lead the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West.

Oke, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that by convention, Makinde, by virtue of been the only Governor elected on the platform of the PDP in the South West, is the natural leader of the opposition party in the zone.

Consequently, the lawmaker stated that no loyal and committed member of the PDP in the South West should challenge the leadership of the Oyo State in the zone.

He urged all members of the party in the zone to support Makinde as the leader of the South West PDP in the overall interest of the party in zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, ‘aside convention and practices he brings on board decency, finesse, humility, decorum, he cares and love his fellow party men. He is educated, deep and exposed. He has lot of experience and core professionals before coming into power. We can gain a lot from him.’

Oke, while cautioning against any opposition to the leadership of Makinde in the South West PDP, stated that ‘anybody grandstanding is on his own’ as the party is supreme.