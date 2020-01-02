Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday disclosed the joint security outfit, ‘Amotekun’, initiated by the six governors in the zone will commence work on January 9.

Fayemi, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the people of the state, said the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

“On January 9, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone

“Ekiti is very active in this initiative which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state. The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State, and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress.

“Since we are not an Island, we are working with neighbouring states to strengthen our security architecture,” he said.

Fayemi also urged community leaders and groups not to allow themselves to be used to cause unnecessary tension that could trigger crisis in the state.

“I have personally kept a close watch on the security situation within and around Ekiti State, and I can assure you that as a government, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of lives and property in our state.

“Ekiti remains one of the safest places to live, work and conduct business in Nigeria. Henceforth, I urge our community leaders or groups not to allow themselves to be used to spread fake or unsubstantiated news with a view to setting the residents against themselves or destabilising the peace of the state

“We must encourage our people to report any strange signal or incident, but we must resist the temptation to resort to self-help at any time,” he said.

The governor also stated that the 2020 budget bears eloquent testimonies to his deliberate and honest quest at providing good road network and improving the enabling environment for business concerns.

Fayemi added that residents of the state would continually enjoy affordable education at all levels, good and motorable roads, improved agriculture, social security benefit and development at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has assured Ekiti people that the state will witness rapid improvement on its infrastructure in the new year with a view to accelerating the economic recovery.

Fayemi, who stated this in his new year address also disclosed his administration is making steady, visible and sustainable progress in all areas as the state is now moving “from potentials to actualisation.”

The governor, who reiterated the resolve of his government to make life more meaningful and comfortable for Ekiti people, disclosed he would flag off the construction of four major roads that are critical to the industrial and agricultural development of the state by mid January.

The roads according to him are Oye-Ikun-Otun, Aramoko-Erinjiyan-Ikogosi, Agbado-Isinbode-Omuo and Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo roads.

The new road projects are in addition to the ongong work on the 7.2km new Ado-Iyin road, repairs in Ado township and commencement of the Ado Ekiti ring road, the Ado Ekiti Agro-Airport and repairs of other critical arteries in the State.