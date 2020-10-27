Lukman Olabiyi

South–West senators, yesterday, visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to commiserate with him and Lagosians on the deaths and losses of property from the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Addressing the media, the lawmakers led by Ajayi Boroffice, said the Senate was pained by the level of damage to public and private assets and sued for peace for the progress of the state and nation.

“We are concerned about the gravity of the damage to life and property in Lagos and other places. We are going to move a motion in the Senate to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the burden of the damage will be too much for the state to bear alone,” he said.

Boroffice said the Senate was in support of the EndSARS demands of the youths and would do all within its power to actualise them.

“We are working with government to ensure that those demands that require constitutional approval will be done by us expeditiously. We are here today on a visit to the Governor of Lagos State; to solidarise with him and to commiserate with him on the recent experience in the state.

“We are indeed very unhappy that at this stage in our history, that this type of damages have been done to Lagos State. We pray that this type of thing will not happen again. Those who are in governance and those who are out of governance, all have a role to play to ensure that this country moves forward.We are aware of the role the media can play, and we want to plead with you that in the discharge of your duty, you put Nigeria’s unity first,” he said.