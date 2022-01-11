Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the six states in the South West region spend estimated N2.5 billion daily on beef.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector in Akure, Akeredolu said people in the region should consider using chicken meat for their ceremonies.

The governor, who was represented by Akin Olotu, special adviser on agriculture, said chicken meat is healthier than beef, and that it will enhance the region’s economy.

“The president said grow what you eat and eat what you grow. I have been a serious advocate and I am re-emphasising it, please let us use chicken for our ceremonies,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Yes, I mean broilers. They are cheaper. I met with the traditional rulers and I told them that those before you have to encourage that. Why am I saying this? There is a N2.5 billion beef market in the South West every day. It means, every day in the South West, we send N2.5 billion out of the South West? That is the bedrock of poverty in the region. We have a region that is not retaining money. Don’t let any politician tell you any abracadabra, if we don’t reverse that trend, we will continue to remain on the same spot.”