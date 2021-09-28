From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The chairman, South West Governors Forum and Governor of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that the six Governors of the region are already working together to develop the agriculture sector.

This is even as he called on the Federal Government to look into the establishment of the Deep Sea Port in the state.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the proposed Port Ondo will go a long way at decongesting the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

The Governor who said Ondo State is strategically positioned, explained that goods are moved through the state to the South East, South South, North West and North Central.

He spoke on Tuesday at the South West Export Enlightenment and Engagement Forum held at the International Culture and Event Centre Akure with the theme “Maximizing Export Potentials in the South West Region for economic growth”.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that investors have already shown interest in developing the Port, saying the state has the deepest draught in West Africa.

“Everything going to south East or South-South and the North must pass through Ondo State. All these activities will make us to advise the federal government on the importance of Port Ondo.

“Apapa will be decongested. We can boast of the deepest draught in west Africa. We are ready and we have done our work and people have shown interest. It is a pity we have to go through a lot of protocols including the port declaration,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu who also highlighted his administration’s efforts on agriculture development, disclosed that Governors in the Southwest are steadily working together on the sector through the South West Agric Company (SWAgCo).

According to the Governor, SWAgCo is a registered company under the Oodua conglomerate which was created for effective exploration of agricultural resources in the region.

Akeredolu said the Akure airport which was originally designed as a cargo airport should be given due attention so that it can serve its purpose.

While speaking on the efforts of his administration at improving Cocoa production, the Governor said: “In Ondo state, we have had some transformation since we got in. Ondo is the leading exporter of cocoa in Nigeria. It is an unfortunate development that we are not the leading producer in West Africa.

“When we came in, we knew there must be a transition. I see Agric as a business. When we came in, I met experts who spoke to us. They made a case for Agricpreneurs. That led us to Youth on the Ridges. We have trained about 5000 youth. That was our approach to it.

“Today, we try to unlock the Agric sector by creating a conducive environment. In creating it, we are a One-Stop-Shop. We have the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) here, when you need land they must look for it.

“Today, we are not seriously exporting cassava but we need to do that. Many countries are in dare need of cassava. We have the cassava to ethanol plant. We have gone into partnership with NNPC. Another cassava to ethanol company is coming up in Ose. Cassava for us becomes so important.

“And poultry. We have set up an industry that will be producing powder egg. The company is almost afoot to produce powder egg. And on Cocoa added value, we have tried to do that. Today, Ondo State can be proud of a chocolate factory.

“We have put a lot of intervention in place to double our cocoa export. We have a single estate approach in jugbere. We have 10,000 hectares in Jugbere. We should be able to improve to 150,000 metric tons per year from 80,000 that we currently produce.

“We have started a major revolution in Nigeria here in Ondo State called red gold. It has to do with palm. We must support the zero oil economy,” Governor Akeredolu added.