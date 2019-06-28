Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eminent Yoruba leaders, including monarchs, have rejected the proposal by the Federal Government to establish Ruga settlements for Fulani herdsmen in the region.

They also warned the region’s six governors against accepting government’s proposal. They said there would be war against any governor who accepts the proposal.

They made these known during a book presentation of the Yoruba translation of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s autobiography, entitled: ‘AWO,’ by Alaroye Newspapers, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, yesterday.

The federal government had, on Tuesday, rolled out plans to establish Ruga settlements for herdsmen in states across the country,

At least, 12 states have reportedly keyed into the proposal.

Regardless, the Yoruba leaders described the proposed settlements as a subtle way to colonise the south western zone, and that the plan is nothing but open invitation to strangers to enslave Yoruba race on their own land.

The monarchs, who kicked against the Ruga settlements included Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I; Olugbon of Orile Igbon,Oba Francis Alao; representative of the Ooni of Ife; and Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Alabi. Afenifere chieftains, including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof Banji Akintoye, and Mr. Yinka Odumakin; as well as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, were among eminent Yoruba leaders who rejected the proposed Ruga settlements and also decried rising spate of alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, destruction of farmland, among others, n in the South West.

Speakers at the event also comprised Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu; an educationist, Chief Bola Doherty; publisher of Alaroye Newspapers, Chief Alao Adedayo; the Yoruba Imam in Ilorin; leader of Agbekoya Movement and so on.

Alaafin of Oyo, who said insecurity in the Yorubaland has become alarming, and that he had spoken and written on the menace in the past, noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure that insecurity in the region becomes a thing of the past. He said anything that would continue to fuel insecurity in Yorubaland would not be accepted.