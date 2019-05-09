Southampton has join the race to sign Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

The youngster had been on loan in Belgium from Wolfsburg and had had a successful season, playing for Charleroi – scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Osimhen had been wooed by various clubs ahead of the transfer window, with the Saints now among the potential suitors. The 20-year-old had allegedly gave a verbal agreement to complete a summer switch to AC Milan before heading to LOSC Lille on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Southampton was bent on enticing him this summer and was confident of the player successfully obtaining a work permit.

Osimhen is likely to be in high demand this season and reports said Wolfsburg is likely to ask for a fee worth £20 million for the Nigerian attacker.