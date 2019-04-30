Just when it seems like AC Milan have won the race for the signing of red hot on loan Wolfsburg striker Victor Osimhen, English Premier League side Southampton have officially made known their intention to sign the striker who has 15 goals this season for modest Belgium side Charleroi, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

AC Milan as first reported by this portal verbally agreed a deal with the 20 year old to join them in the summer but will send him on loan to French Ligue 1 side Lille for a year.

The decision to loan him to Lille is for him to get sufficient game time to aid his growth and the deal is expected to be rubber stamped in the summer, when his loan deal with Charleroi expires in the summer.

Charleroi are due some compensation from Wolfsburg to wipe out the option they have on signing him permanently after his loan spell expires but AC Milan might not be his destination.

Southampton have identified the young forward as a player for their team for next season and are confident of him securing a work permit using the other means bar the number of appearances for the senior national team of Nigeria.

A fee in the region of £20m has been quoted for the forward and the fee won’t trouble the Saints particularly as he is rumoured to be their top priority this summer.