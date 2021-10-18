Premier League club, Southampton have reportedly placed Paul Onuachu on their radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Sport Mediaset claimed that it’s not only Inter Milan that are after the Racing Genk goal machine, as they have to see off competition from Southampton to land his services.

The Nigeria international has totaled 135 career goals since turning professional, 74 in the colours of FC Midtjylland, 56 for Racing Genk and five for Vejle Boldklub.

With only six goals from their first eight Premier League matches, The Saints could be putting plans in place to sign a center forward in the winter transfer market.

A six-foot-seven attacker, Onuachu offers physical presence and is an aerial threat from set pieces given his height.

Should Southampton acquire the FC Ebedei product, he’d join Nathan Tella in the first team while Olympic National Team hopeful Oludare Olufunwa is pushing for first-team recognition having trained with the senior squad for most part of pre-season.

The 27-year-old Onuachu has a contract with Racing Genk until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

