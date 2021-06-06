Newcastle United have joined the interest for Brest defender Romain Perraud.

Perraud has been linked with a move to England since the New Year, with Leeds United showing serious interest.

However, while Leeds’ interest has waned, L’Equipe says Newcastle and Southampton are both keen to bring Perraud to England this summer.

Indeed, Saints have offered €10m for Perraud, who has a contract until 2025.

In the 2020/21 season, Perraud took part in 37 matches in all competitions, scoring 3 goals and making 7 assists.