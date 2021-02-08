Southampton have joined the race to sign free agent attacker Ahmed Musa, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s claimed that Musa was invited to West Bromwich Albion by Sam Allardyce, and he looked set for a move to the Baggies after undergoing a medical.

Allardyce was impressed, everything looked good – but the club’s owners are struggling to release cash to sign Musa.

That means three Premier League rivals – Burnley, Brighton and Southampton – are looking to swoop in for Musa, whilst CSKA Moscow are also keen.

Kamil Grosicki leaving for Legia Warsaw could help, but Musa now finds himself a man in demand even outside of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old is a free agent having less Al Nassr in October, and may fancy another crack at Premier League football having previously flopped with Leicester City following a £16million move in 2016.

Musa managed just two goals in 21 games for Leicester, and he is the latest free agent to be linked with Southampton after Jozo Simunovic.

West Brom seemingly have hope of salvaging the deal, and having seen Takumi Minamino score against Newcastle United on Saturday, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Saints push for another attacker right now.