Southampton striker Che Adams has been named in the Scotland’s squad for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former England Under-20 international previously rejected an approach by the Scottish Football Association to switch allegiances.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has also received a first call-up, while Celtic defender Jack Hendry is in the squad after impressing on loan for Belgian side Oostende.

Manager Steve Clarke has otherwise largely kept faith with the players who qualified for Euro 2020.

There is no place for in-form Celtic midfielder David Turnbull for the upcoming games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Adams has scored seven English Premier League (EPL) goals this season, including three in his past three matches.

Clarke last year declared it was up to the 24-year-old former Sheffield United and Birmingham player to get in touch if he wanted to play for Scotland.

He had earlier been reluctant to commit.

Adams will compete with Nisbet, Oli McBurnie and Lyndon Dykes for a place up front with Ryan Fraser set to resume his supporting role.

This was after he (Fraser) missed the Euro 2020 play-off victory over Serbia through injury.(dpa/NAN)