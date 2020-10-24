Emma Njoku

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti believes that Super Eagles’ midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has the capacity to help his team get better as the Toffees look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the current English Premier League season.

Iwobi has been listed among three players in line to replace South American duo, Richarlison and James Rodriguez, in Everton’s starting lineup in their trip to Southampton tomorrow.

While Richardson is suspended following his dismissal against Liverpool last weekend, Rodriguez picked up an injury after a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk.

For the first time since his first full season with Arsenal’s first team, Iwobi has not started an English Premier League game after five rounds in the division.

“Alex is a player who works hard. He is fast and with his quality he can help the team be better in certain situations,” the respected Italian football tactician told Everton’s official website.

“He [potentially] has an opportunity to play, but also we have Bernard and Anthony Gordon.

“We have a lot of opportunities to replace Richarlison and James. We are already moving on.”

Iwobi’s only start for the Toffees, so far, this season came in the League Cup win against Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium, where he put in a 90-minute shift.