The Second South East bipartisan meeting of members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties in the zone holds on March 7, 2021, at the Enugu Government House, Enugu State, by 12pm.

The conveners of the meeting are former Abia State governor, and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone; former President of the Senate, and former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha, convened the meeting.

The meeting, which is to chaired by a South East foremost traditional ruler, is expected to have in attendance governors and former governors, ministers and former ministers, senators and former senators, former senate presidents and former speakers of House of Representatives, members of House of Representatives and former members of House of Representatives, speakers of State Houses of Assembly and former speakers of State Houses of Assembly.