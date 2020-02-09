The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has been advised not to destroy the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation with his partisan positions on issue concerning the Southeast.

The advice came from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretary General, Mr Uche Okwukwu, in a statement he issued in Enugu at the weekend.

Okwukwu said that Ohanaeze is worried that its president general was openly talking sides on the Imo governorship matter, which he should not being the leader of a non-political organization.

According to Okwukwu, the Ohanaeze PG at a recent funeral ceremony in the South east went out of his way to make jest of the Supreme Court judgment in what was supposed to be a funeral oration.

He claimed that apart from this, Nwodo has not hidden the fact that he is a card-carrying member of the PDP, thus using his exalted position to drum support for the party.

The Ohanaeze secretary general wondered why the president of Ohanaeze should not respect the judgment of the highest court in the land on the Imo governorship election petition even when it is clear that the declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo was a fair and just judgment.

“We know that our president general was romancing with Emeka Ihedioha when he was governor and we know all that went on between them, but we expect our president to show neutrality by supporting Senator Hope Uzodinma who has been declared the duly elected governor of Imo State,” he said, adding rather than do that Nwodo has gone ahead to disrespect the highest court in the land by supporting Ihedioha and his protests against the judgment.

Ikwukwu, therefore, warned that if the PG continues with his partisan campaign, he would end up destroying Ohanaeze, which is supposed to be the socio-cultural apex group for all Igbo.

He said that the members of Ohanaeze are watching him particularly at the Ime-Obi meeting of the body holding on Sunday(today) “because we suspect he might want to use the meeting to campaign for PDP again, but if he does that he will not like what may happen.”