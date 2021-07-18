The Southeast zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief James O. Ugwu, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the ongoing construction works on the Abakpa-Nike Lake road T-junction flyover in Enugu State.

According to the zonal PDP scribe, the project, which he described as masterpiece, would improve the economic activities and per capita outputs of the people when completed.

Chief Ugwu, who went for an on-the-spot-assessment of the project, said: “The superstructures—pillars—are already solidly standing out from the foundations; getting ready to bear the ramp. This project, when completed, will ease traffic on the ever-busy Abakpa-Nike Lake T-junction, connecting Enugu and indeed Southeast to the Northern part of the country through Nsukka.

“This place used to be a nightmare. It is another legacy project of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It amazes me how His Excellency simultaneously executes these massive developmental projects, both in rural and urban areas, giving the current general paucity of funds and astronomical rises in the cost of goods and services in the country.”

He said that posterity would not forget Ugwuanyi in a hurry as governor who served his people in all humility and delivered dividends of democracy to them.

Ugwu noted that besides infrastructural development, Governor Ugwuanyi has done well in ensuring relative peace in the state while also maintaining harmonious working relationship with workers in the state.

