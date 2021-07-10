By Zika Bobby

As the security challenge in Nigeria continues to hamper peace and stability, stakeholders have called on Igbo leaders to promote think-home philosophy and enhance development in industrial agriculture.

At a recent event to seek the face of God on Southeast Zone, organised by Evangelist Theo Rays Ejikeme of the Super Christian Fellowship Centre in Onitsha, National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu accused South-East governors of mismanaging state resources. He argued that the security situation in the region would have been better if the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the allocation for states and local governments were properly channelled for the purpose they were meant for.

Nwosu insisted that the local government system as the closest tier of government to the people must be made functional in the areas of job creation for the youths. He said ADC is working hard to get good leaders that will transform the South-East. He called on the people to support the party.

In his keynote address, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Anambra State chapter, Bishop Moses Ezedebego assured that God is ready to deal with human problems and guide and protect people anywhere they are, stressing the need for people to present their problems before God either individually or collectively as a family.

In his address, the convener said the event was to introduce divine illumination on the South-East zone, adding that Ndigbo need to get closer to God and do introspection on their life style, the way they think and act and also connect with people and places that matters.

Other speakers were Bishop Dr SI Omah, Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Anambra State chapter, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, represented by Rev Orji, Chairman of Organisation of African Indigenous Churches (OAIC) Anambra State chapter, Rev Moses Echefu State Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Professor Justice Chidi and chieftains of political parties.

