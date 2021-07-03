By Zika Bobby

As the security challenge in Nigeria continues to hamper peace and stability, stakeholders have called on Igbo leaders to promote think-home philosophy and enhance development in industrial agriculture.

At an event tagged: Divine Illumination to seek the face of God on Southeast zone, organised by Evangelist Theo Rays Ejikeme of the Super Christian Fellowship Centre in Onitsha, National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu accused south east governors of mismanaging state resources, arguing that the security situation in the region would have been better if the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the allocation for states and local governments were properly channeled for the purpose they were meant for.

Nwosu insisted that the local government system as the closest tier of government to the people is vital to the security of lives and property and thus, it has to be made functional in the areas of job creation for the youths through skill acquisition programs and executing rural development projects in education, healthcare, electricity and strong support for farmers.

He said that ADC is working hard to get good leaders that will transform the Southeast and Nigeria and called on the people to support the party.

In his keynote address Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Anambra State chapter Bishop Moses Ezedebego assured that God is ever ready to deal with human problems and guide and protect people anywhere they are, stressing the need for people to present their problems before God either individually or collectively as a family.

In his address, the convener said the event was to introduce Divine Illumination on the Southeast zone, adding that Ndigbo need to get closer to God and do introspection on their life style, the way they think and act and also connect with people and places that matters.

Other speakers were Bishop Dr SI Omah, the Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Anambra State chapter, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, who was represented by Rev Orji, the Chairman of Organisation of African Indigenous Churches (OAIC) Anambra State chapter, Rev Moses Echefu who is also the State Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) a University Don Professor Justice Chidi and chieftains of political parties among others advised the political gladiators to unite and make sacrifice for the overall interest of the Southeast.

