From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, the late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), and Governor Udom Emmanuel are to be honoured by the governing council of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo for their investment in education and other developments of the state.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr Bassey James, who disclosed this while speaking to Daily Sun as a build-up to the maiden matriculation ceremony of the school, said the duo would be honoured by naming properties after them to immortalize their names and their development efforts even when they are no more.

James praised investments in education by successive administrations in Akwa Ibom State and reasoned that its impact would be adequately felt when the industrialization drive of the present administration in the state shall have begun to yield dividends.

He however raised an alarm over the proliferation of more than 100 fake and illegal polytechnics in Akwa Ibom State, saying it posed a serious threat to the completion agenda of the state government that investment in education could be jeopardized by tertiary education owners whose only interest is profit-making.

He appealed to Nigerian education authorities to henceforth begin to critically look into the activities of schools churning out graduates into the society since products are a direct reflection of the producers.

James who said he is the Chairman of the Association of Private Polytechnic Founders and Rectors in Nigeria (APPFRN), disclosed that the association had written to owners of such illegal schools as well as petitioned the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), State Governments, the National Assembly and the state houses of assembly to put them on notice before the clampdown would begin.

‘Considering the way the association is moving, in the next one year, illegal polytechnics would be eradicated in the state. The ministry of education at the state and national level should also take up the challenge of bringing sanity to bear in the education sector at all levels.

Speaking specifically about his Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, James said 300 students take matriculation oaths in the maiden edition of the ceremony.

He said the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited electrical/electronic engineering, computer science, computer engineering, science laboratory technology and public administration to run at the National Diploma (ND)level, even as there are several other courses at certificate programmes in the school.

‘In the last one year, we have been able to put facilities that can stand the test of time anywhere in Nigeria and people are coming. And on that day, we are launching garri, crayfish and palm oil.

‘Our idea is to build a strong entrepreneurship development for our people so that you are not just coming to school but also how to do business and develop yourself in the 21st-century world,’ he said.