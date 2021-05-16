From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Southern governors’ irrevocable decision on open grazing and others issues must be respected.

He said those opposed to resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others.

Governor Wike stated these during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area at the weekend.

The governor declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by Southern governors in Asaba.

“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country. We also own this country”.

Rivers governor not impressed with slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation, charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is saddled with the responsibility of the cleanup of polluted sites in Ogoni, to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people.

“You cannot talk of cleaning up a place and keep your office in another area. Bring your office from Port Harcourt and come and stay in Bori, so that you can hear and appreciate the feelings of the people”.

Governor Wike recalled that when he launched his quest to govern Rivers State in 2014, he received tremendous support from Ogoni nationality. And in appreciation, his administration has graciously fulfilled the promise to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road and has gone further awarded contract for the phase two of the project from Bori to Kono valued at N14 billion.

The governor directed the Commissioner of Power and in coming chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure the electrification of all communities in the council that are not connected to the national grid within the next five months.

Governor Wike noted that Ogoni is an important integral part of the State and Nigeria, and urged their leaders to fight against the menace of cultism and other related acts of criminality.

The Rivers State governor, who was conferred with the title: Mene Kwalenu 1 of Ogoni (a benevolent king), by the President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King G.N.K Giniwa, assured that his administration would continue to ensure even development of every part of the State.

Smilarly, Senator Magnus Abe, lauded the governor for improving infrastructure in Ogoni land.

Former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee, said Ogoni people will remain eternally grateful to Governor Wike for his developmental strides in Ogoni.

Mitee explained that during his reign as MOSOP president, he had appealed to all past Rivers State governors to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road but none, except Governor Wike harkened to him and other Ogoni leaders.

Present at the event were Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Senator Barry Mpigi, Dumnamene Dekor, the Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, and leaders of the Ogoni nationality.