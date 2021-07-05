By Lukman Olabiyi

A meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum scheduled for today has begun.

The meeting is hosted by Lagos Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.

Governors in attendance include Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Others are Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Deputy Governors Philip Shaibu (Edo), Ude Chukwu (Abia), Placid Njoku (Imo) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi) are representing their principals.

Governors Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Ben Ayade (Cross River) are being expected.

