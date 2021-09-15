The 17 governors of Southern Nigeria will converge on Enugu State, for their third meeting this year, tomorrow. The meeting being hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi holds at the Government House, Enugu.

The first and second meetings of the Southern Governors, which deliberated on regional and national issues, were held in Delta and Lagos states, respectively.

