From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for urgent repositioning of Ebubeagu and Amotekun, vigilance groups in the South East and South West states.

Ohanaeze, which condemned massacre of worshippers in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, also tasked security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face justice.

It called for the restructuring of the nation’s security architecture, stressing that its domestication would ensure effective security services.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, the group described the attack as barbaric, savage, cowardly, unconscionable and dastardly affront on the body of Christ.

According to Ohanaeze, the killings by terrorists had, once again, exposed the level of insecurity and the inability of the Federal Government to rein in the agents of darkness on Nigeria.

Ohanaeze is worried at the lowest ebb and utter disregard for the sanctity of human life that has insidiously become the Nigerian character. More worrisome is the porosity of the nation’s borders that have become a freeway for all categories of persons into the country.

It recalled that the Owo massacre was coming just one week after the abduction, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Uche, and two other clerics in Abia State.

On behalf of the Igbo, the group condoled with Owo community, the leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of Ondo State on the unprovoked gruesome massacre of innocent worshippers.

It further condoled with families of the deceased and the entire Catholic Church worldwide.

